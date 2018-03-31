Filing for local, state and congressional office has officially closed. Filing opened on March 16 and ended noon on Friday. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the following local candidates were officially …
Hannah Syfrett has a lot going on this summer: planning a wedding, building a house and moving to Spartanburg.
The Town of Summerville has selected Carolina Waste & Recycling as its new waste collection service, but the caveat is residents will have…
The Holocaust might have occurred more than 70 years ago, but the emotions remain raw among the local Jewish population. Some compare that hat…
We’ve all heard about the great work Habitat for Humanity does for communities around the world. But how much do you actually know about the o…
Parks Field Baseball has provided a site for developing young athletic skills and minds for the past 50 years and it will likely continue to do so for generations to come.
Senior Daniel Lloyd pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout March 28 as Summerville completed a two-game sweep of Ashley Ridge.
Local track and field athletes held their own during the annual Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic in Irmo March 24.
The Green Wave Girls Soccer team got on a roll late last week.
This Week's Circulars
Shakur H. Tucker is a native of Summerville and a 2016 graduate of Cane Bay High School. He graduated on March 23 with an associate degree in …
Hannah Syfrett has a lot going on this summer: planning a wedding, building a house and moving to Spartanburg.
Once upon a time, at Sand Hill Elementary, a group of Ashley Ridge High varsity softball players spent the morning reading children’s books to…
Ashley Ridge High was awarded top honors March 23 at the 42th annual Model United Nations conference at Winthrop University.
On March 28, celebrated Charleston native and author Prioleau Alexander visited the Kiwanis Club of Summerville. Alexander discussed his book,…
Mary Ann Bridgman is the featured artist at Art Central Gallery during the month of April. Her exhibit, “Lowcountry Potpourri,” is a collectio…
Monday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. we have chair fitness with Zumba instructor Donna Ottone (free with membership)
U.S. Air Force Airman Kyle Pierce graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Remember the newspaper cartoon “love is…”? It featured a bashful, big-eyed woman and her equally bashful, big-eyed boyfriend, with sweet capti…
There are two things you need to know about newspapers.
Editor's Note: This was originally published in the Washington Examiner on March 20.
CRASH! BANG! BOOM, CLASH, are just a few words describing sounds of a collision. These same sounds are usually heard in a series of frightenin…